CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.04.23 (15:21)

[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Today we bring you the story of K-POP artists being loved not only by global fans, but hollywood stars too. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



Another huge Hollywood star has declared his love for K-pop music. American actor and rapper Will Smith recently said on his social media channel that he and his wife are officially members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK' fandom, BLINKS. He made the announcement with a photo he took with the four-member band. It is presumed that Will Smith took a selfie with BLACKPINK at the Coachella 2019 held in the U.S. last week. BLACKPINK's management agency said that the girl group gave a performance at Coachella on April 19. Will Smith and his wife ran into the K-pop girl group off stage and showered them with compliments. Will Smith's son, Jaden, also dropped by to say hello to BLACKPINK after his Coachella set. Regarding a K-pop boom among international stars, domestic fans say that they are proud of what K-pop artists have accomplished overseas. K-pop sensation BTS has topped Britain's Official Chart with its new album "Map of the Soul: Persona." The album's main track "Boy with Luv" ranked 13 on the Official Singles Chart, breaking the band's own previous record at 21st, which was set last year and the highest a Korean group ever reached. The Official Charts are regarded as one of the world's most prominent pop music charts along with Billboard in the U.S. BTS is the first K-pop artist to top the U.K. chart. In response, local news outlets said that the K-pop group has made history in the U.K. The K-pop industry assessed that the seven-member band has again proved its appeal as a global megastar artist by topping the U.K. chart, which shows a different musical taste from its American counterpart.

