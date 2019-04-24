ASIANA AIRLINES DISPUTE News Today 입력 2019.04.24 (15:14) 수정 2019.04.24 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korean creditors will provide 1.7 trillion won to help Asiana Airlines solve its liquidity problem. The amount exceeds market expectations and is construed to represent the strong willingness of the creditors and the authorities to sell the airline.



[Pkg]



The government promised to provide 1.6 trillion won to rescue Asiana Airlines. Under the plan, creditors will purchase Asiana's permanent bonds worth 500 billion won and provide another 1.1 trillion in the form of credit. The airline's holding company, Kumho Buslines, will also receive 130 billion won. The combined amount reaches 1.7 trillion won, more than three times the amount requested by the Kumho Group. Creditors believe Asiana Airlines can only be sold after its management, as well as management of Kumho Buslines, are stabilized.



[Soundbite] HONG NAM-KI(DEPUTY PM) : "We will use the self-rescue plan to regain market trust and normalize management early on."



A special deal has been signed ahead of concluding an MOU on financing next week. It is aimed at preventing the creditors from scrapping their stakes and securing the airline's trademark rights in case Asiana Airlines' selloff led by Kumho, collapses. In other words, the deal contains both generous support and safety measures.



[Soundbite] PROF. PARK SANG-IN(SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY) : "The deal underscores Asiana's value and advantages, and sends a strong signal about our determination to sell it successfully."



Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki and the Korea Development Bank said they want the selloff to be concluded within this year. The KDB expects Kumho to select the supervisor of the selloff this week to begin proceedings.

