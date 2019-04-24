NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.04.24 (15:17) 수정 2019.04.24 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The government today voted on the additional budget plan worth 6.7 trillion won to address air pollution and economic slowdown.

The Korea National Council of Consumer Organization surveyed the prices of 38 household items sold in the first quarter and found that the prices of 21 items, such as bottled water and detergent, rose compared to the same period last year.

The Seoul government announced that the number of foreign tourists visiting Seoul in the first quarter this year reached a record high of 3.03 million.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs decided to implement stabilization measures like reducing cultivation areas as the supply of onion and garlic is projected to increase this year.

