SENIOR BENEFITS

[Anchor Lead]



Free riding passengers on Korea subways are increasing fast due to the rapidly aging population. This has triggered calls to raise the age limit for seniors benefiting from free subway rides.



[Pkg]



Jegi-dong station on subway line one. Nearly half the passengers getting on and off are aged 65 and above.



[Soundbite] JO WON-SUN(70/EUNPYEONG-GU DIST. RESIDENT) : "I use the subway to come to the Jegi-dong area 3-4 times a week to buy medicinal herbs."



[Soundbite] GANG JONG-GYU(70/GIMPO RESIDENT) : "I'm on the Seoul subway all day visiting places here and there."



In Seoul alone, some 350 million senior passengers enjoyed free subway rides last year, accounting for 80% of free riders.



[Soundbite] (DAEHAN NEWS (1984)) : "Seoul City will provide free subway rides for seniors 65 and older in accordance with a presidential order."



When this rule was first introduced in 1984, those aged 65 or older took up just 4% of the population. Fast forward to 2018, and the percentage has soared to over 14. Korea's rapidly aging population helped this sharp spike. Some argue the age limit for the senior free ride benefit should be increased from the current 65. If it's raised to 70, experts predict the losses the Seoul metro system currently incur can be reduced by about 100 billion won annually. The government is also reviewing a gradual raise in the age limit from 65 to 70 for hospital treatment discounts offered to the elderly.



[Soundbite] CHOI SEONG-JAE(HONORARY PROFESSOR, SEOUL NAT'L UNIVERSITY) : "It will take 10 years if the age limit is raised by one year every 2 years, allowing time for economic advancement and labor market conditions to catch up."



But there are critics to such changes as well, who point out free welfare service standards should not be hastily revised, as poverty among senior citizens remains a serious issue.

