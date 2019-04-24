JOSEON PERIOD GARDENS

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Seongbuk-dong in northern Seoul is home to one of the ancient gardens from the Joseon period. It's Seongnakwon Garden. The garden had been closed to the public for decades because it's located on private land, but recently it was opened to ordinary visitors. Let's take a look.
[Pkg]
Bukhansan Mountain. Water flows over rocks in a valley. At a glance, it looks like a natural waterway, but it was actually created by someone. The waterway was built in a such a way that the murmuring sound of water and birds' chirping could be heard in the rooms as well. This place where water flows all year-round is Seongnakwon, an ancient garden of the Joseon Dynasty. Located on a private land, it was closed to the public for nearly seven decades. But now it's open.
[Soundbite] MOON MAN-JAE(VISITOR) : "I always wanted to see it. It's fascinating to see such a place in the heart of Seoul."
The rocks in the garden contain the writings of Joseon scholars engraved there centuries ago. Built by King Cheoljong 150 years ago, the villa in the garden has lost its original form, but the surrounding scenery has not changed much.
[Soundbite] PARK JUNG-SEON(KOREA FURNITURE MUSEUM) : "Like other traditional gardens, such as Soswaewon and Bogildo, this garden serves as further proof that man-made things will never be able to beat nature."
Currently under restoration, Seongnakwon Garden will receive visitors for two months before opening again in fall in time for the autumn foliage season.
입력 2019.04.24 (15:20)
수정 2019.04.24 (16:51)
