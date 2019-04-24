HIGHEST WOODEN BUILDING News Today 입력 2019.04.24 (15:22) 수정 2019.04.24 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



For our local news today, we take you to Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, were a five-story wooden building, the highest of its kind in the country, has been successfully built. It has also passed building standards related to fire and weight-resistance features. Here's more.



[Pkg]



This is a five-story wooden building with one underground floor. Perhaps of no surprise, the key to a wooden structure is its fire-resistance quality. This is because a window of time is needed to allow people inside the building to evacuate in case of a fire.



[Soundbite] DR. KIM SE-JONG(INSTITUTE OF FOREST SCIENCE) : "The building was exposed to 1,000 degrees of heat for 2 hours and the structure endured the environment."



Any floor above the fifth is considered an upper floor in a wooden building and therefore requires stronger fire resistance. The building was actually constructed to the fourth floor in 2016 but it took 3 years to raise the fifth floor. A special engineering technique was used to tackle the weight issue as the higher a building gets, the heavier it is. The new building is also found to be more earthquake resistant than steel-framed or reinforced concrete structures.



[Soundbite] DR. SIM GUK-BO(INSTITUTE OF FOREST SCIENCE) : "Lumber's elasticity disperses the force of impact, making wooden buildings more resistant to quakes."



High-rise wooden buildings are under a renewed spotlight in terms of safety and eco-friendliness. The Korea Forest Service plans to secure technology to build a ten-story wooden apartment building by the year 2022.

입력 2019.04.24 (15:22) 수정 2019.04.24 (16:51) News Today

