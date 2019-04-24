CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.04.24 (15:23) 수정 2019.04.24 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



TADA Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. The Busan International Short Film Festival was first designed to promote the production of both domestic and international short films. The festival kicked off today and will run through April 29th. Here's what you can expect during the event.



[Pkg]



The Busan International Short Film Festival is on at the Busan Cinema Center from April 24th to the 29th. The annual event is designed to promote the production of short films at home and abroad. Another objective is uncovering and grooming new talent. The 36th edition will feature some 170 short films from 49 countries under the theme :"past, present and future of short cinema." Organizers have prepared a variety of programs to showcase the evolution of film making technology ranging from a special 3D screening to a performance that employs the 19th century image projector called the magic lantern. Many more events are in store, including a meet-and-greet with film stars as well as competition of user generated contents. K-pop girl group Twice has released a new album. The comeback comes after a 5 month interval since their last album "Yes or Yes." The group's 7th mini album titled "Fancy You" was unveiled on streaming sites on April 22nd. Instead of the typically jovial, upbeat ambiance, the members have this time chosen a more mature concept, sporting a black wardrobe and a calmer hairdo on stage. Twice has said they want to showcase something different in 2019 in their fifth year of debut. They said the new album can be a turning point. The album contains six tracks and the title song "Fancy" is a pop/dance number that sings about a heartfelt love confession. All of Twice's songs they put out since 2015 climbed to the upper ranks on music charts. Whether they will continue this success draws attention.

