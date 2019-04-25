NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.04.25 (15:09) 수정 2019.04.25 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has named deputy presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung as his new spokesperson. Ko Min Jung, a former KBS announcer, will fill the post that was vacated by her predecessor Kim Eui-kyeom a month ago.

The nation's economy backtracked in the first quarter this year. The Bank of Korea said that the South Korean economy shrank 0.3 percent quarter on quarter. It's the lowest growth since the fourth quarter of 2008 when the nation was hit by the global financial crisis.

New data from Statistics Korea shows that Koreans spent a monthly average of 2.53 million won per household last year. This figure is down 0.8 percentage points from a year ago.

The Fair Trade Commission says that four domestic mobile carriers--SK Telecom, KT, LG Uplus and Sejong Telecom--have been fined a total of 13.3 billion won for allegedly colluding to fix prices in a bid to win a contract awarded by a public agency.

