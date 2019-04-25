SPOTTING OF SEABIRDS News Today 입력 2019.04.25 (15:14) 수정 2019.04.25 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



The habitat of the seabird called little tern has been spotted near Andong Dam in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Local authorities built a manmade island when the original sand island near the lake where the birds had lived was submerged in water.



[Pkg]



Dozens of birds fly over a sand island measuring 50 meters by 20 meters in the middle of Andong-ho Lake. They are little terns, an endangered species worldwide. These seabirds have been visiting Andong-ho Lake from Australia ten-thousand kilometers away since 2013. After the four-river restoration project was launched, the birds began to relocate northward along the river line. However, this year the sand island became submerged in water ten meters deep. The government of Andong City built a manmade island for the little terns by placing layers of sand over a plastic barge. Some 80 little terns settled on the new island early this month and began to lay eggs. Their number is similar to that of last year. It's the first instance of migratory birds staying on an artificial island in Korea.



[Soundbite] KWEON YOUNG-SAE(ANDONG MAYOR) : "If more birds come, we plan to build bird-viewing facilities near the dam."



The government of Andong City will ban fishing in the area until the birds return to Australia in July. Sound devices will be used to keep away eagle owls, the natural predator of the little tern.

