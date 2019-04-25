CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.04.25 (15:16) 수정 2019.04.25 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Today we bring you the news of 2018 suspense thriller "Door Lock" starring Gong Hyo-jin winning the top prize in the Thriller Competition, at the 37th Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival.



[Pkg]



The movie begins with a woman, who lives by herself in an apartment, discovering signs of an intrusion in her home. This thriller about the realistic fears of women living alone won the top award in the Thriller Competition at the 37th Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival. This international film festival held in Brussels, Belgium is a world-renowned event for horror, thriller, sci-fi, and fantasy movies. Roughly 100 movies were screened at this year's event. Among the eleven Korean movies invited to the festival were "Door Lock," "Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days," "Rampant" and "Unstoppable." Korea's rookie boy band Tomorrow by Together, also known as TXT, will perform at a famed music concert in the United States. The five-member group has confirmed its appearance on the 2019 Wango Tango, slated for coming June in Los Angeles. Sponsored by American radio station iHeartRadio, this annual mega concert was first organized back in 1998. Since then, hottest pop stars of the year have been invited to the festivity. iHeartRadio has officially announced its lineup for this year's Wango Tango. The list includes not only TXT, but also the Jonas Brothers and Halsey, who had collaborated with BTS recently. Meanwhile, before TXT performs at the Wango Tango concert… they plan to release the music video for their second song and resume their schedules in Korea this week.

