ESTABLISHING PEACE News Today 입력 2019.04.26 (15:04) 수정 2019.04.26 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean media has quoted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as saying that the establishment of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula depends solely on Washington's attitude. Here's more.



[Pkg]



In regards to the North Korea-Russia summit held on April 25th, North Korean media outlets reported that Kim Jong-un had stated that the establishment of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula depended entirely on the U.S. government's future stance. The Korean Central News Agency stated that at the summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the North Korean leader blamed Washington for its unilateral attitude in bad faith at the Hanoi summit. Kim went on to say that he would prepare for any contingencies, as the situation on the Korean peninsula and the entire region has been at a standstill and may return to its original state. The Korean state media added that the leaders of North Korea and Russia discussed in-depth the critical geopolitical situation on the Korean Peninsula. The report also said that Kim invited Putin to visit the North at the most convenient time for the Russian leader, and that Putin willingly accepted the invitation. The North Korean state media reported that the two countries have agreed to devise pro-active measures in various sectors in order to take bilateral economic cooperation to a whole new level.

