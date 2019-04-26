NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.04.26 (15:05) 수정 2019.04.26 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Following child abuse cases at daycare centers, the government has decided to introduce personality and aptitude tests from next month, when recruiting caregivers and childcare center teachers.

Next month, the Korea Customs Service will ramp up baggage inspections with overseas travelers by 30%, as the vacation season kicks in. Passengers on flights departing from well known shopping regions such as Hawaii and Hong Kong will be inspected in particular.

A cruise terminal opened at Incheon Port today. The biggest of its kind in the country, the terminal can accommodate the world's largest cruise ship weighing 225-thousand tons.

The "International Horticulture Goyang Korea" flower festival kicks off today, and continues through May 12th. In its 13th year, the annual festival is held in the Ilsan Lake Park area in Goyang, Gyeonggi-do Province.

