ARTISTIC EXHIBITION News Today 입력 2019.04.26 (15:06) 수정 2019.04.26 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



An artist who has painted only azaleas for over 20 years has opened a solo exhibition. But this time, he is showing not only azalea paintings on canvas, but also on TV monitors. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Azalea petals are piled high in a basket. The painting reminds one of the hearty servings of rice mothers used to provide children even during hard times. Kim Jung-soo has been painting only azaleas for roughly 20 years. Not surprisingly he is nicknamed the "azalea painter." The azaleas are a tribute to his mother. A reminder of her love and care during difficult times.



[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-SOO(PAINTER) : "Imagine how our mothers must have felt when they saw pink azaleas. They must have wanted to fly toward the spring sky."



Azalea petals flutter down to the basket. The thin, translucent pink petals that glimmer delight art lovers. The moving painting is displayed on a TV panel. Since digital technology has become easily accessible, the painter decided to broaden his artistic horizon by using such devices instead of using conventional canvases.



[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-SOO(PAINTER) : "I believed TV panels could substitute canvases. I started this video project two years ago."



Visitors seeing the TV panel paintings for the first time are deeply impressed.



[Soundbite] KANG MI-SOOK(VISITOR) : "The paintings were dynamic and lifelike. The flowers inside the basket appeared to be blooming."



Can the TV panel paintings be recognized as legitimate artworks like those on canvases… And can mechanical glitches like the ones that happened to video artist Paik Nam-june's works be solved? These are the challenges that should be addressed moving forward.

