INDICTED GOVERNOR

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution has asked for 18 months in prison for Gyeonggi-do Governor Lee Jae-myung currently being tried for abuse of authority. The prosecutors also requested a fine of six million won for violating the Public Official Election Act. Now the bench has to make its ruling at a verdict hearing slated for next month.



[Pkg]



Gyeonggi-do Governor Lee Jae-myung showed up for his last trial amid both cheers from his supporters and jeers from his opponents. The prosecution demanded 18 months in prison for abusing his authority. While serving as the mayor of Seongnam, Lee allegedly abused his power to admit his own brother into a psychiatric hospital against his will. The older brother was supposedly hindering Lee's political career. The prosecution explained that Lee had committed such a depraved crime against his own sibling for personal ends. The prosecutors also demanded a penalty of six million won for violating the Public Official Election Act. Lee is accused of spreading false information during a local election in relation to the forced hospital admission of his brother, impersonating a prosecutor, and alleged exaggeration of a development project. In his closing testimony, Lee denied all charges regarding the forced hospital admission, claiming that he had undergone legal processes at the urging of his family. Twenty hearings have taken place and 55 witnesses were called to testify since Lee's trial started in January. The verdict hearing for the governor is scheduled for May 16th. Lee stands to lose his governor seat if he is sentenced to imprisonment for the allegation of abuse of power or a fine of more than one million won for violating the Public Official Election Act.

입력 2019.04.26 (15:08)

