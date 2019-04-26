CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.04.26 (15:12) 수정 2019.04.26 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Today we bring you the news of Yeoju in Gyeonggi-do Province hosting the 31st ceramic festival from April 27 to May 12. The festival is the nation's largest event for ceramic arts, and will be offering various hands on programs for visitors. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



Yeoju in GYeonggi-do Province will host the 31st ceramic festival from April 27 to May 12. This year's installment will be held under the theme of "Yeoju ceramic with a thousand-year history." In the opening ceremony, ceramic masters of Yeoju will present a hands-on performance of making and decorating potteries. Visitors will also have first-hand opportunities to take part in the festival such as learning how to operate a potter's wheel. A variety of programs will also be held during the festival for visitors, such as a competition to break and shatter flawed ceramic dishes. An exhibition of works by young local ceramic artists is also expected to attract visitors and add charm to the festival. Teaser trailers of the documentary "Good Fellas: Ongals and the Stranger" are now open to the public with the movie scheduled to be released next month. Anticipations are rising among movie fans for the movie, since veteran actor ChaIn-pyo stepped behind the camera to direct it. The documentary follows the Ongals, a Korean slapstick comedy troupe that struggles to achieve its ultimate goal of staging a show in Las Vegas. The teaser trailers released by the film's distributor offer a glimpse into the troupe's offstage efforts and preparations for performances. They also include a story about leader Cho Su-won's battle with cancer and Cha In-pyo's interviews with the members. The upcoming film is boosting public interest in the comedy troupe. Known for its nonverbal comedy mixing mime and circus skills with finely-honed jokes, this team of juggling and beatboxing toddlers started in 2007 as a section of the KBS comedy program "Gag Concert." The Ongals has staged shows in 46 cities in 21 countries for the past 12 years to introduce K-comedy to the world.

