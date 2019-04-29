MULTINATIONAL MARITIME DRILLS News Today 입력 2019.04.29 (15:10) 수정 2019.04.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Multinational maritime drills involving ASEAN and Asia-Pacific countries have begun on April 29. The exercises will be held until May 13 in waters near Busan and Singapore. However, Japan is not participating in the first part of the drills, which is organized by South Korea. Analysts say that the decision is due to the two countries' continuing disputes, over a close-range flight by a Japanese patrol plane, and Japan's use of the Rising Sun flag.



[Pkg]



Soldiers wave Singaporean flags to welcome a Singaporean stealth naval vessel as it enters a Korean naval base in Busan. Ten naval vessels from eight countries are taking part in a multinational maritime drill that is hosted by the South Korean Navy off the coast of Busan from April 29 to May 2. This year's event is the second installment of the multinational maritime drills, which were inaugurated three years ago by 18 Asia-Pacific countries, including ten ASEAN countries, South Korea, the U.S., Australia and Japan. The first part of the drills is organized by South Korea, while the second part is organized by Singapore. But this year, Japan is not participating in the part hosted by South Korea. Both Seoul and Tokyo have not yet elaborated on the reasons behind Japan's decision. However, analysts say that it clearly testifies to ongoing disputes between the two countries.



[Soundbite] SHIN BEOM-CHEOL(ASAN INSTITUTE for POLICY STUDIES) : "It seems that Japan is not participating in the drill held in South Korean waters due to the two nation's disputes over a Japanese patrol plane's close-range flight and Japan's use of the Rising Sun flag."



Japan will participate in the second part of the drill, which kicks off on May 2 and is aimed at countering maritime crimes including searching ships suspected of transporting internationally banned items. Some observers say that Japan's decision suggests that it is placing a greater focus on international pressure against North Korea. One military official, however, attempted to dispel misleading interpretations, saying that other countries, including Australia and Vietnam, are skipping the first part of the drill. Attention is now being drawn to whether a security meeting among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, slated for early next month, will discuss the resumption of defense exchanges and cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo.

