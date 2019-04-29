INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT News Today 입력 2019.04.29 (15:31) 수정 2019.04.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Workers at Incheon International Airport call the baggage handling area "the blind end of a mine" for its out-of-sight location and hard work involved. An industrial accident ruling was handed down for the first time to an airport baggage handler in his 50s, who was diagnosed with lung cancer.



[Pkg]



A few broom sweeps of the floor, and you see clumps of white trash and black dust. Dust particles can be seen flying around everywhere. They're mostly from suitcases or when conveyor belts are operated. Workers claim that it's like working in a cave, because the baggage handling area is in the basement and not ventilated well.



[Soundbite] KIM DONG-GWAN(BAGGAGE HANDLER) : "When I blow my nose, black dust comes out. I never take my uniform home, because I can't wash it together with my children's clothes."



Inha University Hospital analyzed the working environment. A carcinogen of miscellaneous dust exceeded the baseline at two out of four test locations. In one place, the measured level was nearly double the tolerance level. A baggage handler in his 50s who worked here for 17 years was diagnosed with lung cancer. He was recognized as an industrial accident victim last month.



[Soundbite] PROF. LEEM JONG-HAN(OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE, INHA UNIV. HOSPITAL) : "If workers continue to be exposed to this environment, it could very well cause cancer."



Incheon Airport Authority claims the condition was mainly caused by the welding job he had before working at the airport. IIAC stressed the dust amount detected at the work site measured below the baseline. Some 460 people work at the baggage handling area of the airport. The first industrial accident ruling prompted strong calls for dust reduction measures, compelling Incheon Airport to install more ventilation systems.

