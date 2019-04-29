NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.04.29 (15:14) 수정 2019.04.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has held a summit meeting with his Chilean counterpart, Sebastian Pinera, who is on a state visit to South Korea. The two heads of state discussed ways to further promote bilateral cooperation, which was first established in 2004.

North Korea has released a 50-minute documentary film about its leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia to publicize the results of his latest summit with the Russian president.

Field trips to Panmunjom in the Joint Security Area, which were suspended for disarmament last year, are to be resumed on May 1.

The Seoul City Government has announced the so-called "industrial safety master plan" designed to boost workers' safety by letting them exercise their right to refuse dangerous work when they feel that their safety is jeopardized.

입력 2019.04.29 (15:14) 수정 2019.04.29 (16:45) News Today

