PROTECTION OF ENDANGERED SPECIES News Today 입력 2019.04.29 (15:34) 수정 2019.04.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Spotted seals are an endangered species that was designated as a natural monument of Korea. Spotted seals visit the nation's western island Baengnyeong-do every spring. However, rocks on the island are too small to accommodate all the visiting seals. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has installed a man-made shelter to protect the endangered species.



[Pkg]



​Schools of spotted seals lie together on rocks, belly-up. They are a rare, endangered species, designated as a natural monument of Korea. There are about 300 spotted seals in the nation. They travel down to the western island of Baengnyeong-do every spring, after passing the winter near Bohai Gulf, China. Albino seals were also found this year. Spotted seals come out of water on a regular basis in order to breathe and control body temperature. These three rocks are their rest areas. However, they are too small. So seals that lose a fight over a space turn to smaller rocks they can barely lie on.



[Soundbite] LEE SEUL-HEE(NATIONAL INSTITUTE of FISHERIES SCIENCE) : "The rocks are too small, compared to the number of seals. Competition to occupy some space is fierce. So young seals are forced to go to Hanui Beach."



The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries installed a man-made shelter in order for the seals to rest more comfortably. Shellfish and young fish were discharged around the shelter. However, spotted seals are known for being very cautious, so it will take more time for them to approach and use the shelter easily.



[Soundbite] KIM JOON-TAEK(HIGH SCHOOL CLUB ON STUDYING SEALS) : "We visited the man-made shelter multiple times. But few spotted seals were taking a rest there. We expect the animals will start using the shelter after some time passes."



Roughly 70 spotted seals have been observed near Baengnyeong-do Island. The government believe the number will likely increase, once the seals get accustomed to the shelter and hunting for food in the area.

PROTECTION OF ENDANGERED SPECIES

입력 2019.04.29 (15:34) 수정 2019.04.29 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Spotted seals are an endangered species that was designated as a natural monument of Korea. Spotted seals visit the nation's western island Baengnyeong-do every spring. However, rocks on the island are too small to accommodate all the visiting seals. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has installed a man-made shelter to protect the endangered species.



[Pkg]



​Schools of spotted seals lie together on rocks, belly-up. They are a rare, endangered species, designated as a natural monument of Korea. There are about 300 spotted seals in the nation. They travel down to the western island of Baengnyeong-do every spring, after passing the winter near Bohai Gulf, China. Albino seals were also found this year. Spotted seals come out of water on a regular basis in order to breathe and control body temperature. These three rocks are their rest areas. However, they are too small. So seals that lose a fight over a space turn to smaller rocks they can barely lie on.



[Soundbite] LEE SEUL-HEE(NATIONAL INSTITUTE of FISHERIES SCIENCE) : "The rocks are too small, compared to the number of seals. Competition to occupy some space is fierce. So young seals are forced to go to Hanui Beach."



The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries installed a man-made shelter in order for the seals to rest more comfortably. Shellfish and young fish were discharged around the shelter. However, spotted seals are known for being very cautious, so it will take more time for them to approach and use the shelter easily.



[Soundbite] KIM JOON-TAEK(HIGH SCHOOL CLUB ON STUDYING SEALS) : "We visited the man-made shelter multiple times. But few spotted seals were taking a rest there. We expect the animals will start using the shelter after some time passes."



Roughly 70 spotted seals have been observed near Baengnyeong-do Island. The government believe the number will likely increase, once the seals get accustomed to the shelter and hunting for food in the area.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보