CONCERT FOR FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS News Today 입력 2019.04.29 (15:35) 수정 2019.04.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Today we take you to Gwangju in jeollanamdo province where a concert was held Sunday for the successful hosting of the World Aquatics Championships. Featuring BTS and many other K-pop stars, the event drew 30,000 spectators from home and abroad. Foreign tourists also got to enjoy the sights and sounds of Korea at traditional markets and other tourist spots in the city.



[Pkg]



Ear-splitting cheers greet the world-famous BTS as the group's members step onto the stage. The concert heats up as BTS sings its Billboard hit, "Idol." Fans sing along to the song and get their fill of K-pop magic.



[Soundbite] JO YU-BIN(SPECTATOR) : "I still can't calm down. It was great and I want to see them again."



Close to 30,000 people attended the concert, including some 10,000 fans from overseas. They were drawn by free tickets, but their love of K-pop was the key to the show's resounding success. K-pop fans from Germany and other countries learned K-pop dance moves at the dance studio where J-Hope, one of BTS' members, used to practice.



[Soundbite] (GERMAN TOURIST) : "The choreography is really hard. I sweated so much."



K-pop fans also visited other tourist spots in the area, such as Songjeong Station Market and the Penguin Village. The success of this concert and the feverish reaction from overseas fans are expected to lead to the successful hosting of the World Aquatics Championships in July.

CONCERT FOR FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

입력 2019.04.29 (15:35) 수정 2019.04.29 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Today we take you to Gwangju in jeollanamdo province where a concert was held Sunday for the successful hosting of the World Aquatics Championships. Featuring BTS and many other K-pop stars, the event drew 30,000 spectators from home and abroad. Foreign tourists also got to enjoy the sights and sounds of Korea at traditional markets and other tourist spots in the city.



[Pkg]



Ear-splitting cheers greet the world-famous BTS as the group's members step onto the stage. The concert heats up as BTS sings its Billboard hit, "Idol." Fans sing along to the song and get their fill of K-pop magic.



[Soundbite] JO YU-BIN(SPECTATOR) : "I still can't calm down. It was great and I want to see them again."



Close to 30,000 people attended the concert, including some 10,000 fans from overseas. They were drawn by free tickets, but their love of K-pop was the key to the show's resounding success. K-pop fans from Germany and other countries learned K-pop dance moves at the dance studio where J-Hope, one of BTS' members, used to practice.



[Soundbite] (GERMAN TOURIST) : "The choreography is really hard. I sweated so much."



K-pop fans also visited other tourist spots in the area, such as Songjeong Station Market and the Penguin Village. The success of this concert and the feverish reaction from overseas fans are expected to lead to the successful hosting of the World Aquatics Championships in July.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보