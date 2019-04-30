NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.04.30 (15:09) 수정 2019.04.30 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The National Tax Service will receive applications for earned income tax credits and childcare subsidies from some 5.4 million households until the end of May. The move is aimed at encouraging low-income families and helping them with child-rearing.

The Korean Council for University Education says it will expand regular admissions to 23 percent of overall college admissions by the year 2021.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging the public to pay particular attention to personal hygiene, as waterborne infectious diseases become rampant during this season.

The government of Gyeonggi-do Province has announced its plan to invest 53 billion won over the next four years in nurturing the game industry, one of the future growth driving engines of the Korean economy.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.04.30 (15:09) 수정 2019.04.30 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The National Tax Service will receive applications for earned income tax credits and childcare subsidies from some 5.4 million households until the end of May. The move is aimed at encouraging low-income families and helping them with child-rearing.

The Korean Council for University Education says it will expand regular admissions to 23 percent of overall college admissions by the year 2021.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging the public to pay particular attention to personal hygiene, as waterborne infectious diseases become rampant during this season.

The government of Gyeonggi-do Province has announced its plan to invest 53 billion won over the next four years in nurturing the game industry, one of the future growth driving engines of the Korean economy.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보