CONTROVERSIAL PASSAGE FEES News Today 입력 2019.04.30 (15:12) 수정 2019.04.30 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Controversial passage fees collected by a Buddhist temple at Jirisan Mountain have been scrapped after 32 years. The fee was charged for the mere reason of hikers passing by a road in front of the temple. This precedent involving national park passage is expected to affect other areas as well.



[Pkg]



​Nogodan Peak at Jirisan Mountain is a sought after destination. But for climbers to reach the peak after passing through the Seongsamjae rest area, they had to pay 1,600 won toll fees collected by Cheon-eun-sa Temple even when they don't visit the temple. Lawsuits were filed but a solution has been evasive until now. Finally, after 32 years, the passage fee the temple charged is scrapped.



[Soundbite] JONGHYO(CHIEF PRIEST) : "The fee was necessary to preserve environment, cultural assets. We apologize for the inconvenience."



The conditional clause is that support would be provided by related agencies including the Environment Ministry and the Jeollanamdo provincial government for cultural preservation and maintenance of hiking trails.



[Soundbite] KIM CHEON(SEONGNAM CITY RESIDENT) : "The temple existed owing to the mountain. So hikers opposed the mountain passage fee charged by the temple."



There are 24 Buddhist temples at South Korea's national parks including at Seoraksan and Songnisan mountains that charge similar passage fees. With the fee situation resolved at Mount Jirisan, this may serve as a benchmark for other regions as well.

CONTROVERSIAL PASSAGE FEES

입력 2019.04.30 (15:12) 수정 2019.04.30 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Controversial passage fees collected by a Buddhist temple at Jirisan Mountain have been scrapped after 32 years. The fee was charged for the mere reason of hikers passing by a road in front of the temple. This precedent involving national park passage is expected to affect other areas as well.



[Pkg]



​Nogodan Peak at Jirisan Mountain is a sought after destination. But for climbers to reach the peak after passing through the Seongsamjae rest area, they had to pay 1,600 won toll fees collected by Cheon-eun-sa Temple even when they don't visit the temple. Lawsuits were filed but a solution has been evasive until now. Finally, after 32 years, the passage fee the temple charged is scrapped.



[Soundbite] JONGHYO(CHIEF PRIEST) : "The fee was necessary to preserve environment, cultural assets. We apologize for the inconvenience."



The conditional clause is that support would be provided by related agencies including the Environment Ministry and the Jeollanamdo provincial government for cultural preservation and maintenance of hiking trails.



[Soundbite] KIM CHEON(SEONGNAM CITY RESIDENT) : "The temple existed owing to the mountain. So hikers opposed the mountain passage fee charged by the temple."



There are 24 Buddhist temples at South Korea's national parks including at Seoraksan and Songnisan mountains that charge similar passage fees. With the fee situation resolved at Mount Jirisan, this may serve as a benchmark for other regions as well.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보