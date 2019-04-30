CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.04.30 (15:16) 수정 2019.04.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. With the opening of the largest Asian film festival in Europe, the Udine Film Festival, many top Korean actors and actresses are making their way to Italy to take part in the festival. Here's more



[Pkg]



Many top Korean actors and actresses are visiting the Udine Far East Film Festival in Italy, where Korean films are to be screened. The largest Asian film festival in Europe, the Udine Film Festival kicked off on April 26. This year the festival features more Korean films and actors than ever before, a testament to the rising popularity of Korean cinema. The festival will run until May 4 and includes a total of 77 films from 13 Asian nations, including those from South Korea, Japan, China and Singapore. The twelve Korean films to be presented at the Udine festival include the opening film, "Birthday," as well as "Innocent Witness," "Believer" and "Door Lock." The opening ceremony was attended by the lead cast of each movie, including Chung Woo-sung, Gong Hyo-jin and Jeon Do-yeon. Actress Jeon Do-yeon has also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival. In her acceptance speech, Jeon said she will continue to do her best as an actress. The 5th Royal Culture Festival offering opportunities to sample the royal culture of the Joseon Dynasty has kicked off. Organized by the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, the festival is one of the most popular spring events in Korea that presents visitors with a chance to experience various cultural programs in the heart of the city. The organizers of the festival held the opening ceremony on April 26 at Gyeongbokgung Palace. The ceremony featured many extravagant events including a court dance performance. The festival will run through May 5, which marks Children's Day in Korea, and will span five royal palaces of the Joseon Dynasty and the Jongmyo Shrine. Particularly noteworthy this year is the inclusion of Gyeonghuigung Palace in the festival for the first time since its launch. The organizers of the festival have prepared 46 programs including cultural performances, exhibitions and augmented reality experience programs themed after royal palaces. A special event will also be dedicated to children in time for Children's Day.

