[Anchor Lead]



Tours to the Joint Security Area on the inter-Korean border have been resumed for the first time in seven months. The so-called Footbridge, where the leaders of South and North Korea had a private chat, has been opened to the public. However, it will likely take some time before the two Koreas agree on free travel in the Join Security Area.



[Pkg]



Tourists enter the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone. They take pictures of various historic landmarks such as the venue of the signing of the Korean War Armistice and the village of Panmunjom, a symbol of national division and reconciliation.



[Soundbite] CHUNG EUN-HEE(TOURIST) : "North Korea feels like a neighbor here rather than the other part of our divided nation."



Tours to the Joint Security Area have been resumed after their suspension seven months ago. What draws particular attention this time is that the area has been completely disarmed. Soldiers from the South and the North holding guns on both sides of the military demarcation line are nowhere to be seen now.



[Soundbite] SEAN MORROW(COMMANDER OF U.N. COMMAND SECURITY BATTALION)



The venue of the inter-Korean summit held on April 27, 2018, has also been opened to the public. Visitors are also allowed to see the tree that was planted by the leaders of the two Koreas. The northern side of the Joint Security Area is also seeing visitors. They wave their hands to greet the South Korean tourists. However, the discussion of free travel in the JSA among the two Koreas and the United Nations Command has been halted because the three sides failed to narrow their differences. The South Korean government has vowed to do its best to launch tours to the northern side of the JSA as soon as possible.

