NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.02 (15:03)

[Anchor Lead]



Schemes to smuggle marijuana into the nation were uncovered at Incheon Airport last year, which is up four fold from 2017. This year, 125 plots were thwarted until last month, which already surpass half of the yearly total last year.

The National Human Rights Commission says that eight out of ten South Koreans are against abolishing capital punishment. The finding was made in the commission's survey of 1,000 people and 132 experts last year.

According to the Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations, the most frequent violation of teachers' authority in school was the obstruction of class activities last year. Teachers' authority was challenged by parents in 49 percent of the total cases.

K-pop sensation BTS has been given the honors of the top social artist and the top group at this year's Billboard Music Awards.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.05.02 (15:03)

