LABOR DAY EVENTS News Today 입력 2019.05.02 (15:04) 수정 2019.05.02 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Events marking Labor Day on May were held nationwide in Korea. Workers took to the streets to demand improvement in the harsh working environment.



[Pkg]



Construction workers wearing safety helmets fill Seoul Square. Some 400 workers die in accidents at construction sites every year. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions organized Labor Day rallies in various parts of the nation to demand the ratification of the core conventions of the International Labor Organization and the guarantee of workers' rights.



[Soundbite] KIM MYUNG-HWAN(KOREAN FED. OF TRADE UNIONS) : "We must put an end to the old era of pariah capitalism and guarantee protection for all working people by the Constitution."



The Federation of Korean Trade Unions, for its part, held a marathon rally to call for bridging the gap between permanent and temporary workers and for social dialogue on labor issues.



[Soundbite] "The government is responsible for the lack of jobs for women!"



These female employees of a stationery company were fired for setting up a labor union to stand up against their CEO's violence and sexual harassment.



[Soundbite] LEE PIL-JA(WORKER) : "I worked there for 10 years receiving a basic wage only. Why do I have to endure humiliation and heartache?"



Delivery workers have founded their first-ever labor union to demand a safe working environment.



[Soundbite] LEE SANG-MIN(MEMBER OF RIDER UNION) : "Delivery workers cannot receive proper medical treatment when they are injured. I decided to join the union when I heard about it."



Korea has received one of the lowest scores in terms of workers' rights from the International Trade Union Confederation. This means that workers' fundamental rights are not guaranteed in the country.

입력 2019.05.02 (15:04) 수정 2019.05.02 (16:46) News Today

