OPENING OF BRIDGE

[Anchor Lead]



For our local news today, we take you to Incheon city where a bridge connecting the tourist island of Muuido has opened. But the island now faces a congestion problem due to incoming vehicles as it has narrow roads and little parking space. We have the details



[Pkg]



A 1.6 kilometer long two-lane bridge. It connects Muuido Island to inland areas and has finally open after 4 years and 7 months of construction. It's a dream come true for island residents who endured difficulties during medical emergencies or when ships stopped running.



[Soundbite] YOO BYEONG-DEOK(ISLAND RESIDENT) : "In case of emergency patients, helicopters and hovercrafts were called in. But now we drive."



However with the bridge open, the island faces another problem - traffic congestion. Privately owned fields and hillside roads have turned into parking lots. This is because the island has narrow roads and has a parking space of just about 900 slots. Incheon City has decided to restrict the number of vehicles coming into the island to 900 on weekends and holidays through the end of July.



[Soundbite] KIM HAK-GEUN(INCHEON ECONOMIC ZONE AUTHORITY) : "Cars planning to enter the island will be notified in real-time."



The six meter wide artery roads will be expanded to 12 meters by next year while 2,000 more parking slots will be constructed. City officials have expanded transfer parking area and extended bus routes but traffic inconveniences are expected to continue for the time being.

