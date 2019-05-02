CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.02 (15:08) 수정 2019.05.02 (16:45)

Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Today we bring you the news of the Korean film "Painted Fire" directed by Im Kwon-taek and starring Choi Min-sik being screened in London 17 years after its release.



"Painted Fire," a story about Joseon-era painter Jang Seung-up, was shown to British audiences at the National Gallery in London on April 27, local time. It's the first Korean movie to be screened at one of London's top landmarks. The organizers of the London Asian Film Festival said the screening of "Painted Fire" is part of this year's event dedicated to Korean cinema. Many art lovers who saw the movie expressed their admiration. "Painted Fire" earned the Best Director Award for its director, Im Kwon-taek, at the 55th Cannes International Film Festival. It was also selected as one of the best films representing the 100-year history of Korean cinematography. The music video for the song "Run Devil Run" from Girls' Generation has recorded over one hundred million views on YouTube. This music video for the title track of Girls' Generation's second repackage studio album was released in 2010. At the time of its release, it topped music charts in Korea, Thailand and the Philippines. And recently, it recorded more than a hundred million views nine years after its release. Six of Girls' Generation's music videos have so far recorded over 100 million views, including those for the songs "Mister Taxi" and "Party," while three others have recorded more than 200 million views. Girls' Generation debuted in 2007. But the group suspended its activities after four of its members left in 2014 and 2017.

