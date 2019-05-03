BTS PHENOMENON News Today 입력 2019.05.03 (15:27) 수정 2019.05.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



We're starting off with the news about K-pop sensation BTS, which made the headlines yet again. BTS has become the first Korean music group or artist to win two prizes at the U.S. Billboard Music Awards. BTS even beat such renowned music groups as Maroon5 and Imagine Dragons to win the Top Duo/Group award. Here's more about the skyrocketing popularity of "the Bangtan Boys."



​As soon as BTS is called out, the audience bursts into cheers. The boys won the Top Duo/Group prize at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. They thanked their fan club, the BTS Army, for their support.



At the Billboard Music Awards, BTS performed with top American singer Halsey their hit collaboration "Boy With Luv”. BTS beat global superstar groups like maroonfive and imagine dragons to bag the first main bilboard award of the year. The K-pop sensation also won the Top Social Artist award for the third consecutive year. By becoming the first Korean music group or artist to win two prizes at the Billboard Music Awards, BTS once again proved its unrivaled status in the U.S. and global music markets. The band released a new album last month, and will soon begin a world tour spanning the United States, Brazil, the U.K., France and Japan.

