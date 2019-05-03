NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.03 (15:07) 수정 2019.05.03 (16:55)

[Anchor Lead]



NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.05.03 (15:07) 수정 2019.05.03 (16:55) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A U.S. firm disguised as an investor in Bitcoins has perpetrated a pyramid scheme financial fraud in Korea, involving several hundred billion won in damages affecting thousands of victims. The police have launched investigation into the details.

Singer and actor Park Yoo-chun has been handed over to the prosecution a week after he was arrested on alleged drug use. Leaving the police detention center, Park told reporters he was sorry for lying and was reflecting on his wrongdoing.

Amid few signs of resumed dialogue between North Korea and the U.S since the collapsed Hanoi summit, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has called for a more comprehensive perspective from Pyongyang during a news briefing in front of global media.

The police have arrested a group of individuals who stole goods from people trading and selling their merchandise online, by abusing loopholes in convenience store delivery services.

