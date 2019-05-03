FAULTY GAS PELLETS News Today 입력 2019.05.03 (15:10) 수정 2019.05.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



What would happen if the gas guns used in banks and public institutions for security do not fire properly? The police rounded up gun store owners and employees who had distributed gas gun ammunition that should have been discarded. The guns that use these faulty gas pellets are likely to misfire. We take you to Busan for the details



[Pkg]



​This is a gun store in Daejeon. Police officers check the pellets that go into the gas guns. The slugs look new, but they have all exceeded their shelf life and should be discarded. A gas gun was loaded with these expired pellets before it was fired. No gas is discharged. The police have cracked down on 15 gun stores that have not discarded old gas gun pellets and instead resold them to make an illegal profit of 1.3 billion won. The ammunition should be replaced after one or two years. Lest their illegal sales should be discovered, they even formed an alliance and fixed prices for deliverable goods. The expired pellets were sold to some 6,000 agencies nationwide, including banks, city halls, airports, and customs offices, but none of these institutions had checked for gun performance.



[Soundbite] (BANK EMPLOYEE(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We were confused when the gas pellets didn't explode when the gun was fired."



The police have booked 25 people, including gun store owners and employees, for fraud and asked gas gun users to replace illegal pellets which have their manufactured dates erased.

