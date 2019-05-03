EDUCATIONAL TAXI SERVICE News Today 입력 2019.05.03 (15:12) 수정 2019.05.03 (16:55)

[Anchor Lead]



Students living in rural areas are having a hard time going to school, because they have to go to schools that are located far away from their homes, and not enough transportation means are provided for them. So, Jeollanam-do Province has launched the nation's first free taxi service for students commuting to school. Here are the details



[Pkg]



These days, fourth grader Cheong-jeong eats breakfast and spends time with her parents every morning. Not long ago, it took her an hour to get to school, 20 minutes on foot and 40 minutes by bus. But now a taxi comes to her front door on time to take her to school in just 30 minutes. The change was made possible thanks to the so-called "Edu Taxi," a transportation service launched to make commuting to school easier for students living in rural areas. Parents were the first ones to applaud this service.



[Soundbite] HWANG YEONG-HUN(PARENT) : "Now that a taxi comes to our door, it's much easier for my child. She doesn't have to leave home early since it doesn't take that long."



Students who had spent an hour each way traveling on foot and bus claim that they can now focus better on their schoolwork.



[Soundbite] KANG HAE-RIN(4TH GRADER) : "It's easier than riding the bus and I don't get carsick."



Seven cities and counties in Jeollanam-do Province began operating 79 Edu Taxis since early this month. Students do not need to pay cab fares, which are covered by the regional office of education. This service is likely to be expanded to 22 cities and counties later this year.



[Soundbite] PARK JIN-SU(JEOLLANAM-DO OFFICE OF EDUCATION) : "We plan to expand this service in the later half of the year after assessing the satisfaction level of students and the school."



"Edu Taxi" is certainly becoming a new welfare program that makes long travels to school easier for students and boosts the satisfaction level of rural students' school life.

