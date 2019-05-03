CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.03 (15:13) 수정 2019.05.03 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. VANK, a South Korean non-governmental, non-profit organization working to promote the nation. VANK has recently launched a campaign to list Jikji Simche Yojeol in the world's widely used English dictionaries. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



VANK, a South Korean non-governmental, non-profit organization working to promote the nation, is campaigning to list Jikji Simche Yojeol in the world's widely used English dictionaries, such as the U.S.' Merriam-Webster and Britain's Oxford. Produced during the Goryeo Dynasty in 1377, Jikji Simche Yojeol, also known as just Jikji, is the world's oldest extant book printed with movable metal type. According to VANK, Merriam-Webster and Oxford dictionaries have no explanations about the Korean Buddhist book, which was printed with metal type 78 years earlier than the invention by German printer Johannes Gutenberg. VANK sent the dictionaries' editors letters explaining the significance of Jikji and asked them to include the Korean Buddhist document in their publications. The organization also unveiled its letter, written in Korean and English, online in an effort to encourage the public to participate in the Jikji campaign. U.S. entertainment news outlets reported on April 29 that an American remake of the hit Korean crime comedy movie "Extreme Job" will be produced in Hollywood. The U.S.' Universal Pictures and CJ Entertainment, the Korean original's producer and distributor, has banded together for the remake. The Hollywood version will star American comedian and actor Kevin Hart who also performed in hit films such as "Central Intelligence" and "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Hart is also known to participate in the production of the remake via his HartBeat production banner. The actor has already launched efforts to promote the movie by re-posting news reports about it on his social medial channels. He appeared to be enthusiastic about the remake project, saying that he could not be more excited to be a part of it.

