NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.05.07 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced a plan to build 58,000 apartment units in Changneung-dong in Goyang and Daejang-dong in Bucheon.

An analysis conducted by the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service on adult diseases has revealed that people in their 50s are prone to high blood pressure, diabetes, cataract and degenerative arthritis; those in their 60s are vulnerable to dental disorders; and those in their 70s and older have a higher risk of dementia.

The National Tax Service says the number of low-income households that have applied for earned income and child tax credits has surpassed one million. The tax credits are provided to help low-income working parents.

South Korea and the United States will jointly identify the remains of American soldiers who perished in South Korea during the Korean War and whose remains have been found only recently. The identification efforts will continue through May 10.

입력 2019.05.07 (15:27) News Today

