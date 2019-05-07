BlACK-TAILED GULLS News Today 입력 2019.05.07 (15:29) 수정 2019.05.07 (17:01)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Black-tailed gulls, which lay eggs and raise their offspring on uninhabited islands, serve as an indicator for any changes in the ecosystem of those islands. On Hong-do Island in Gyeongsangnam-do Province, the largest habitat of the birds in South Korea, their breeding season has moved up over time.



[Pkg]



​Hong-do is a small island, 50 kilometers away from Tongyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Tens of thousands of black-tailed gulls visit this island each year. The entire island is designated as a national natural monument. The birds lay eggs and raise their chicks on the island between April and August. But their breeding season has moved up gradually over time. But two years ago it had advanced by about ten days to early April. Ecological experts attribute the change to rising water temperature. They say that black-tailed gulls, which are at the top of the food chain, are being affected by changes in the oceanic environment.



[Soundbite] KIM MI-RAN(KOREA NAT’L PARK SERVICE RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "Higher water temperatures cause fish to gather near their breeding sites earlier, which in turn causes birds to begin reproduction earlier."



Climate change has also altered the look of the ocean beneath the surface. Subtropical fish species, such as stripey footballers and cocktail wrasses that are easily found in Southeast Asian oceans, account for more than half of the fish living in the waters off Korea's southern coast. Benghal dayflower is known to grow in tropical and subtropical regions. In Korea, Jejudo Island had been the only home to the plant. However, it was found on Hong-do last year. Global warming is affecting the island's entire ecosystem and food chain. The Korea National Park Service will continue its research on global warming's ecological effects on the nation's other islands, including Nando and Dokdo.

BlACK-TAILED GULLS

입력 2019.05.07 (15:29) 수정 2019.05.07 (17:01) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Black-tailed gulls, which lay eggs and raise their offspring on uninhabited islands, serve as an indicator for any changes in the ecosystem of those islands. On Hong-do Island in Gyeongsangnam-do Province, the largest habitat of the birds in South Korea, their breeding season has moved up over time.



[Pkg]



​Hong-do is a small island, 50 kilometers away from Tongyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. Tens of thousands of black-tailed gulls visit this island each year. The entire island is designated as a national natural monument. The birds lay eggs and raise their chicks on the island between April and August. But their breeding season has moved up gradually over time. But two years ago it had advanced by about ten days to early April. Ecological experts attribute the change to rising water temperature. They say that black-tailed gulls, which are at the top of the food chain, are being affected by changes in the oceanic environment.



[Soundbite] KIM MI-RAN(KOREA NAT’L PARK SERVICE RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "Higher water temperatures cause fish to gather near their breeding sites earlier, which in turn causes birds to begin reproduction earlier."



Climate change has also altered the look of the ocean beneath the surface. Subtropical fish species, such as stripey footballers and cocktail wrasses that are easily found in Southeast Asian oceans, account for more than half of the fish living in the waters off Korea's southern coast. Benghal dayflower is known to grow in tropical and subtropical regions. In Korea, Jejudo Island had been the only home to the plant. However, it was found on Hong-do last year. Global warming is affecting the island's entire ecosystem and food chain. The Korea National Park Service will continue its research on global warming's ecological effects on the nation's other islands, including Nando and Dokdo.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보