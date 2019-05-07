MOSQUITO CONTROL EFFORTS News Today 입력 2019.05.07 (15:32) 수정 2019.05.07 (17:01)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Local governments are ramping up mosquito control efforts with the start of May. Especially northern Gyeonggido Province regions which are at higher risk of malaria are employing various methods to combat the seasonal nuisance.



[Pkg]



Efforts to prevent mosquito from breeding are under way near a small stream in Goyang, Gyeonggido Province. The focus is on eliminating mosquito larvae. Water flows slowly on streams, creating an ideal breeding ground. A closer look into the water shows several larvae floating around. Since May first, Goyang City divided its area into 13 sections and has been conducting vermin extermination work every day ahead of the summer season. In case of mosquitoes, it is most effective to find and exterminate them while they are still in the larva stage.



[Soundbite] NO GEON-WOO(GOYANG PUBLIC HEALTH CLINIC) : "Last winter was warm so more mosquitoes are believed to have survived it."



Deokyang-gu district in Goyang has decided to increase the frequency of such operations by some 20% this year. The public health clinic in Paju City is also on high alert following its designation as a central hub for malaria surveillance. Paju officials are lending 120 light traps and an equal number of portable sterilizers to local residents. The city has also organized a joint municipal, military and civilian task force involving Army units and 29 private organizations.



[Soundbite] KIM SOON-GYU(PAJU PUBLIC HEALTH CLINIC) : "Paju is a large city, so control measure isn't feasible. Autonomous efforts by the private sector are necessary."



Also, starting this year, Paju will employ more diverse methods to maximize efficiency including the use of drones in areas that are hard to reach.

MOSQUITO CONTROL EFFORTS

입력 2019.05.07 (15:32) 수정 2019.05.07 (17:01) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Local governments are ramping up mosquito control efforts with the start of May. Especially northern Gyeonggido Province regions which are at higher risk of malaria are employing various methods to combat the seasonal nuisance.



[Pkg]



Efforts to prevent mosquito from breeding are under way near a small stream in Goyang, Gyeonggido Province. The focus is on eliminating mosquito larvae. Water flows slowly on streams, creating an ideal breeding ground. A closer look into the water shows several larvae floating around. Since May first, Goyang City divided its area into 13 sections and has been conducting vermin extermination work every day ahead of the summer season. In case of mosquitoes, it is most effective to find and exterminate them while they are still in the larva stage.



[Soundbite] NO GEON-WOO(GOYANG PUBLIC HEALTH CLINIC) : "Last winter was warm so more mosquitoes are believed to have survived it."



Deokyang-gu district in Goyang has decided to increase the frequency of such operations by some 20% this year. The public health clinic in Paju City is also on high alert following its designation as a central hub for malaria surveillance. Paju officials are lending 120 light traps and an equal number of portable sterilizers to local residents. The city has also organized a joint municipal, military and civilian task force involving Army units and 29 private organizations.



[Soundbite] KIM SOON-GYU(PAJU PUBLIC HEALTH CLINIC) : "Paju is a large city, so control measure isn't feasible. Autonomous efforts by the private sector are necessary."



Also, starting this year, Paju will employ more diverse methods to maximize efficiency including the use of drones in areas that are hard to reach.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보