CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



TADA KOREA pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Today we bring you the news of Actor Lee Byung-hun donating his talent for a campaign that aims for improving housing environment for children. Through narrating the campaign's video clip, the actor will be advocating the stories of children living in poor housing environments, and why it is necessary to help them. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "What do you think it would be called if that becomes in the trillion won range?"



Actor Lee Byung-hun is playing an integral role in a campaign that calls for improved housing environment for children. The charity group ChildFund Korea announced the start of its campaign aimed at assisting children through guaranteed housing rights, and added Lee will lend his voice as the narrator for the campaign's video clip. The world-renowned star will advocate the stories of children placed in poor housing conditions and why it's necessary to help them. Lee is expected to play a considerable role in getting the message out and promoting the cause. He said he was deeply saddened over the pain children suffer due to housing concerns. The actor decided to take part in the good cause with hopes of swiftly establishing a stable support system. Famed Finnish conductor Osmo Vänskä has become the new musical director for the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra. The Seoul Philharmonic's president Kang Eun-kyung made the announcement in a press conference on May second, that Vänskä will lead the orchestra for 3 years starting next January. Vänskä served as the chief conductor of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra in the 1990s and is currently the music director of the Minnesota Orchestra in the U.S. He also won a Grammy for best orchestral performance in 2013. The reason for his appointment, according to Kang is not only musical talent, but also leadership skills centered on communication.

