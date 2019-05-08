AFRICAN SWINE FEVER News Today 입력 2019.05.08 (15:10) 수정 2019.05.08 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean government and the ruling party have held an emergency meeting to stop the spread of African swine fever, which is spreading fast in China. Starting next month, those who smuggle livestock products into South Korea will be levied a fine of up to ten million won.



[Pkg]



​Authorities have decided to raise the fine for smuggling livestock products into South Korea from the current 100,000 won to up to ten million won. The government and ruling party came up with the measure to stop the spread of African swine fever in the nation. Although African swine fever does not affect humans, its mortality rate reaches 100 percent in animals. Those who bring pork or processed pork products from countries that have been hit by African swine fever will be levied a 5 million won fine for a first offense. The fine will grow to 10 million won for third and subsequent offenses. For all other cases, the fine will be one million won for a first offense, and 5 million won starting from the third offense. The government plans to immediately raise the alert level to the highest "serious" level if African swine fever is found in the nation, and to take pan-governmental measures to contain the virus. The authorities will also ban the use of food waste as livestock feed at hog farms, and provide funding for the installation of fences to prevent wild boars from entering farms.



[Soundbite] LEE KAE-HO(MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE, FOOD AND RURAL AFFAIRS) : "We have strengthened quarantine and control measures since the first occurrence of African swine fever in Asia in August 2018 in China."



To ensure that all violators pay the new fines, foreign travelers who refuse to pay will be denied entry to South Korea. The new fines will take effect on June 1.

