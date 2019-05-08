기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.05.08 (15:12)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Statistics Korea announced that Korean businesses exported 624 billion U.S. dollars last year, with conglomerates accounting for 67% of the total export amount.
A joint team of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and police cracked down on 27 medical institutions that did not properly manage their propofol and other drug inventories, or that overdosed their patients.
Roughly 41,000 bus drivers from 11 regions nationwide, including Seoul, Busan, and Gyeonggi-do Province, today voted on whether to go on a strike in their calls for a solution to the 52-hour work week system.
Forty sacred ibis, an endangered wildlife species and Korea's Natural Monument number 198, are to be released into the wild from the Upo Ibis Restoration Center in Gyeongsangnam-do Province.
