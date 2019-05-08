KOREAN FLOWER News Today 입력 2019.05.08 (15:14) 수정 2019.05.08 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Have you ever heard of a flower called the Korean lady's slipper? It was first discovered in South Korea in Gwangneung, Gyeonggido Province in 1932. Now, due to its scarcity, this orchid species has undergone restoration efforts. But the endangered plant has recently been spotted blooming in its natural habitat.



[Pkg]



Public access to the Gwangneung Forest in Gyeonggido Province is strictly limited. Plants standing 20 centimeters tall have blossomed pale pink flowers. The Korean name, the "night stool flower," is derived from its shape. But it's also known as the Korean lady's slipper and it was first discovered in Gwangneung Forest in 1932. In those days, it could also be seen in parts of Gangwondo and Jeollado province, but now, it's an endangered species due to excess gathering and ecological changes. Currently, approximately 400 of the plants survive in 8 regions nationwide. Research has continued to increase their number.



[Soundbite] JEONG MI-JIN(KOREA NAT'L ARBORETUM) : "In their natural state, they pollinate through bees and flies but these cases account for under 10%. So we conduct artificial pollination."



But unlike other plants, growth conditions for the lady slippers are complex and restoration efforts have so far been unsuccessful.



[Soundbite] SON SEONG-WON(KOREA NAT'L ARBORETUM) : "It's a sought-after flower. If a propagation method is developed, it will have huge value as an ornamental plant."



The plant has the largest and most splendid flower of all orchid species found in South Korea. But due to their scarcity, it's not been easy for the general public to see them. The Korea National Arboretum has opened a display hall this month to allow public viewing of the rare plant.

