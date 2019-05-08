CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.08 (15:16) 수정 2019.05.08 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



TADA Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Today we introduce you a Korean-style musical "Nabillera" produced by the Seoul Performance Arts Company. The musical follows the story line of a 70 year old man battling Alzheimer dreaming to become a ballerino. Here are the details.



[Pkg]



A gray-haired man dances alongside young dancers in the Korean-style musical "Nabillera," about a 70-year-old man battling Alzheimer's disease who never gave up on his dream of becoming a ballerino. Produced by the Seoul Performance Arts Company, "Nabillera" blends a popular Webtoon of the same title with song and dance. It portrays the main character's endeavor to learn ballet in a humorous yet heartwarming way. The production was in the spotlight even before its premiere because it stars actor Jin Seon-kyu, who rose to stardom after his appearance in the movie "Extreme Job." Jin plays the elderly man pursuing his dream of becoming a ballerino while struggling to overcome the symptoms of a debilitating disease. British opera singer Ian Bostridge is to perform at the Seoul International Music Festival 2019. Ian Bostridge will meet with his Korean audiences on May 10, 12 and 14 at the Seoul Arts Center. A winner of the 1996 Gramophone's Solo Vocal Award, Ian Bostridge is known for his unrivaled performance of Schubert's songs. He has been nominated for the Grammy award numerous times. At his upcoming concerts in Korea, the renowned tenor will perform Schubert's "Winter Wanderer" and "The Beautiful Miller Girl." The performance will be accompanied by world-renowned pianist Julius Drake, who has performed alongside Ian Bostridge for more than two decades.

