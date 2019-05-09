BEARS IN THE DMZ News Today 입력 2019.05.09 (15:02) 수정 2019.05.09 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The Asiatic black bear, an endangered species, was caught on an unmanned camera installed in the demilitarized zone. It's the first time their existence in the DMZ is confirmed via video, and at least three bears are believed to be in the area. Here are the details.



[Pkg]



A bear is seen crossing a shallow valley in the demilitarized zone. It is an Asiatic black bear, a level one endangered species. Its glossy black fur and round ears are clearly caught on camera. This one appears to be a cub, about 8 months old, weighing around 30 kilograms. As bears live in family units, it's likely that more reside in the area.



[Soundbite] SEO HYEONG-SOO(NAT'L INSTITUTE OF ECOLOGY) : "Asiatic black bears live in sloths. So we believe there would be at least three bears including the mother and father."



Until now, there have been sightings by soldiers and blurry images of the black bear. It's the first time clear evidence is captured on camera. One of the 92 unmanned ecological surveying equipment installed in the DMZ photographed the bear. The cub may well be the posterity of a former generation of bears who made their home in the DMZ. Considering the barbed wire fences nearby, it's unlikely the bear came from outside.



[Soundbite] YOO SEUNG-GWANG(MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT) : "We will discuss with the military how to increase the number of unmanned cameras and share the photographed materials."



Some 100 endangered species inhabit the DMZ area at the inter-Korean border. The area's ecological value is once again validated, this time, with proof of an asiatic black bear habitat.

BEARS IN THE DMZ

