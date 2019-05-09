CHANGING TREND News Today 입력 2019.05.09 (15:04) 수정 2019.05.09 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



May 8 marked Parents' Day in Korea. Now in the past, it was a common practice for Koreans to support their elderly parents. However, nowadays it's the parents who have to financially support their grown-up children even after they start working, or get married. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



This 61-year-old woman lives with her 28-year-old son. Even though her son has a job now, he cannot live on his own yet.



[Soundbite] KIM EUN-OK(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I planned to have my son live independently after he would graduate from high school and start college. But the reality is different."



Four out of ten parents of grown-up children who are 25 or older continue to financially support their children. More than half of the children who are still receiving help from their parents have jobs. The high cost of living independently is the primary factor behind the trend.



[Soundbite] AHN SUNG-HO(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "It costs a lot to rent a room and buy food and everything else."



Even after their children get married and begin to live separately, the parents continue to give them a helping hand. They do their household chores and take care of their own children. Many grandparents even receive training on how to take care of infants. While it's rewarding to see their grandchildren grow, they have sacrificed too much to support their loved ones.



[Soundbite] BAEK SE-HYUN(GYEONGGI-DO PROV. RESIDENT) : "We want to have a life, too. Welfare centers provide so many interesting programs these days. But we cannot take part in them."



Parents living in this day and age are facing the never-ending task of supporting their children even after the latter grow up, get married and find jobs.

