[Anchor Lead]
South Korea today hosted annual security talks with the U.S. and Japan. Held at Seoul's Defense Ministry, the trilateral forum discussed major regional security issues, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Starting next month, fines of up to ten million won will be slapped on those who illegally bring into South Korea livestock and meat products from 46 countries where cases of African swine fever have been reported.
Daimler Trucks Korea and Volvo Truck Korea will recall 259 dump trucks for defective brakes.
A project to transform the now-closed Gyeongchun Rail Line into a forest park has been completed. The entire six-kilometer route will be open to public starting this weekend.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2019.05.09 (15:06)
수정 2019.05.09 (16:47)
