K-FOOD IN LATIN AMERICA News Today 입력 2019.05.09 (15:07) 수정 2019.05.09 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean food and agricultural products are knocking on the doors of the Latin American market. But non-tariff barriers remain a stumbling block. Here's more.



[Pkg]



This is the largest food expo in Central and South America. Eleven of the booths here belong to Korean food manufacturers promoting Korean drinks, dried fisheries and ready-to-cook meals. The spicy taste of Korean cuisine is expected to satisfy the palates of young consumers, who are always on the lookout for new food.



[Soundbite] (BRAZILIAN TRADER) : "Hot peppers are also widely consumed in Brazil. Spiciness is not a problem here."



Korean traditional drinks are also in high demand because of the surging interest in healthy eating.



[Soundbite] (TV REPORTER in BRAZIL) : "It's a healthful drink. I recommend it to those who haven't tried it yet. It's said to be effective if you drink it daily."



However, the Latin American market remains uncharted territory due to high non-tariff barriers and low recognition. Korean firms hope to develop dishes using Korean ingredients that appeal to local consumers. They also hope that Korean culture will further rise in popularity in the region.



[Soundbite] GANG YEONG-DEOK(PRESIDENT, FOOD MANUFACTURER) : "I hope that Korean culture led by celebrities will first enter the market, followed by K-food and K-beauty products."



Korean businesses are stepping up efforts to advance into the food markets of Central and South America, which have a population of 600 million people.

