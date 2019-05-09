CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.05.09 (15:10) 수정 2019.05.09 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



TADA KOREA pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Music streaming favorite Park Hyo-shin is back with a new song. His latest ballad has been applauded as musically exceptional and appealing to the audiences. Let's take a look.



[Pkg]



Park Hyo-shin's new song "Goodbye" is sweeping local music charts. The song and its music video have taken first place in seven major music charts since their release Monday afternoon and did not relinquish the top spot in most music charts even into Tuesday. Record-wise, he has overtaken both BTS and Twice. Park's ballad, "Goodbye" has been applauded for its serene lyrics about a couple's breakup and his stirring, soulful voice. The singer said that he wanted to deliver the message through the song that parting is not an end but rather a new beginning. Korean action flick "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil" starring Ma Dong-seok is to be remade in Hollywood. The Korean movie is scheduled for release later this month. The Korean production company announced that it has finalized a remake deal with Sylvester Stallone's Balboa Pictures. In "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil," a mob boss and a police detective work together to catch a serial killer. Sylvester Stallone's production team reportedly decided to make its own version because it was intrigued with the plot. According to the production company, Ma Dong-seok will not only star as the crime boss in the American version…. but also participate as a co-producer together with Sylvester Stallone.

