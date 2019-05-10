U.S.-CHINA TRADE TALKS News Today 입력 2019.05.10 (14:58) 수정 2019.05.10 (16:52)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



According to Reuters, top negotiators of the United States and China concluded their first round of trade talks on Thursday U.S. time. Reuters added that the negotiations were held for approximately 90 minutes, and that it's most likely that the two sides will resume their talks Friday, local time. Before the second round of talks resume however, as it had previously stated, the United States will have increased duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, raising the tariff to 25 percent from the original 10 percent. The tariffs will apply to cargoes leaving China after 12:01 a.m. on the 10th Local time. However pundits say that the United States had left room for future trade negotiations with China by applying a grace period even after trade talks conclude.

U.S.-CHINA TRADE TALKS

입력 2019.05.10 (14:58) 수정 2019.05.10 (16:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



According to Reuters, top negotiators of the United States and China concluded their first round of trade talks on Thursday U.S. time. Reuters added that the negotiations were held for approximately 90 minutes, and that it's most likely that the two sides will resume their talks Friday, local time. Before the second round of talks resume however, as it had previously stated, the United States will have increased duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, raising the tariff to 25 percent from the original 10 percent. The tariffs will apply to cargoes leaving China after 12:01 a.m. on the 10th Local time. However pundits say that the United States had left room for future trade negotiations with China by applying a grace period even after trade talks conclude.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보