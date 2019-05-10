WORKING HOUR DISPUTE News Today 입력 2019.05.10 (14:59) 수정 2019.05.10 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



About 90 percent of bus drivers in Korea have voted for staging a strike to demand that their wages be guaranteed, even when a 52-hour workweek is implemented this summer. The bus drivers have vowed to stage a general strike on May 15 unless their demands are addressed. If the strike does take place, the operation of about half of all buses in the nation could be suspended.



[Pkg]



Bus drivers at this depot in Seoul stand in line to cast their votes. They are concerned about their wages, which may be slashed once a 52-hour workweek is implemented in July.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-KWAN(BUS DRIVER) : "Our wages will be cut if we work only 52 hours a week."



Although the bus drivers are determined to stage a protest, they are also open to negotiations.



[Soundbite] SOHN KI-JUNG(BUS DRIVER) : "We have failed to reach any agreements thus far. We can only hope that we will reach a compromise."



An overwhelming majority of bus drivers in Seoul and Gyeonggi-do areas, which will likely stage large-scale protests, have voted in favor of the strike. About 90 percent of bus drivers in nine other regions, including Busan, Ulsan, Chungcheongnam-do and Gwangju regions, have also voted for staging a strike. The National Labor Relations Commission will arbitrate the labor-management dispute until May 14. However, the two sides seem to be sharply split on the matter. If they fail to reach a consensus, the labor union plans to launch a strike on May 15 without further discussions. Some 43,000 people are expected to participate in the strike. This may result in the suspension in operation of more than 22,000 buses, or about half of all buses operated in the nation. The labor union is demanding a guarantee of the drivers' wages and workforce, but the bus companies say they cannot afford it. Other bus labor unions that did not participate in the vote also plan to stage strikes if the negotiations produce no results. A failure to reach a compromise is expected to result in bigger turmoil for the public transportation sector and the public.

