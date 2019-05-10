기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The presidential office today opened a special link online to promote achievements in state affairs to mark the 2nd anniversary of the Moon Jae-in administration.
The Finance Ministry said that tax revenue earnings from January to March recorded 78 trillion won, down 800 billion won from the same period last year.
On May 14th, the court will deliberate on whether to issue an arrest warrant for former boy band Big Bang member Seungri, who is accused of arranging sexual services for foreign investors and embezzling company funds.
The Ministry of Science and ICT says that it is working to service 5G communications starting next month at nationwide airports, large shopping malls and train stations for the high-speed KTX rail.
The presidential office today opened a special link online to promote achievements in state affairs to mark the 2nd anniversary of the Moon Jae-in administration.
The Finance Ministry said that tax revenue earnings from January to March recorded 78 trillion won, down 800 billion won from the same period last year.
On May 14th, the court will deliberate on whether to issue an arrest warrant for former boy band Big Bang member Seungri, who is accused of arranging sexual services for foreign investors and embezzling company funds.
The Ministry of Science and ICT says that it is working to service 5G communications starting next month at nationwide airports, large shopping malls and train stations for the high-speed KTX rail.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2019.05.10 (15:01)
- 수정 2019.05.10 (16:53)
[Anchor Lead]
The presidential office today opened a special link online to promote achievements in state affairs to mark the 2nd anniversary of the Moon Jae-in administration.
The Finance Ministry said that tax revenue earnings from January to March recorded 78 trillion won, down 800 billion won from the same period last year.
On May 14th, the court will deliberate on whether to issue an arrest warrant for former boy band Big Bang member Seungri, who is accused of arranging sexual services for foreign investors and embezzling company funds.
The Ministry of Science and ICT says that it is working to service 5G communications starting next month at nationwide airports, large shopping malls and train stations for the high-speed KTX rail.
The presidential office today opened a special link online to promote achievements in state affairs to mark the 2nd anniversary of the Moon Jae-in administration.
The Finance Ministry said that tax revenue earnings from January to March recorded 78 trillion won, down 800 billion won from the same period last year.
On May 14th, the court will deliberate on whether to issue an arrest warrant for former boy band Big Bang member Seungri, who is accused of arranging sexual services for foreign investors and embezzling company funds.
The Ministry of Science and ICT says that it is working to service 5G communications starting next month at nationwide airports, large shopping malls and train stations for the high-speed KTX rail.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-