FIRE TRUCK CONTEST News Today 입력 2019.05.10 (15:02)

[Anchor Lead]



Firefighters pulled an 11-ton fire truck all by themselves at an unusual contest. They claim that the competition wasn't just to see who were stronger, but had a deeper meaning. Here are the details



[Pkg]



​A firefighter pulls on the rope until he gets red in the face. But the fire truck doesn't even budge. Only when another firefighter steps up to pull on the rope does the fire truck start moving slowly. One firefighter falls as soon as the starting whistle blows, unable to deal with the weight of the truck. Yet another firefighter collapses with cramps from straining his leg muscles. This is the strongman challenge that requires its contestants to pull and move a fire truck. The contest has attracted 20 firefighters deemed fit and strong. They compete to see who can pull an 11-ton fire truck the farthest within 40 seconds. Marking its second year, this challenge was organized to show the public that navigating through the illegally parked cars is just as difficult as pulling a fire truck. The winning firefighter, who moved the truck 17.9 meters in 40 seconds, again asked the public to move out of the way for fire trucks.



[Soundbite] YEONG JEONG-PIL(WINNING FIREFIGHTER) : "We turn on the siren for people in emergencies. I ask that more people let fire trucks pass."



Another competition to find the fittest firefighters in the country is slated for this weekend. The pageant already celebrates its eighth year. Twelve winning firefighters will model for next year's calendar. All proceeds from the calendar sales will go toward the treatment of low-income burn patients.

